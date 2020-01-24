Construction of New Residential Development in Abergele Begins

Housebuilder Anwyl Homes has officially started build on a new residential development on Llanfair Road in Abergele.

The site, which is circa nine acres in size, will comprise 72 new homes, 10% of which will be affordable. Planning permission was granted in June 2019.

The new development, to be called Dôl Gele, will feature a range of two, three and four bedroom new homes, helping to meet the demand for housing in the area.

Phil Dolan, managing director of Anwyl Homes Cheshire & North Wales, comments:

“We are delighted to have broken ground on our latest development in North Wales and are looking forward to build progressing in Abergele and the development taking shape. “The scheme provides a superb range of homes, each thoughtfully designed and featuring a superior specification. There are also vast areas of open green space, which will help the development quickly integrate into its mature landscape setting.

Dôl Gele is scheduled to take two years to build. The first properties will be released for sale in Spring, with a show home expected to open in the Summer.

Phil concludes:

“It is great to be back building in Abergele. Our last development at Parc Hendre completed in 2019 and proved to be one of our most popular for new home purchasers to date. It’s also fantastic to help support and sustain local and skilled trades people, continuing to deliver our award-winning product in the region.”

For further information, or to register your interest in Dôl Gele, please call 03300 415 461 or visit www.anwylhomes.co.uk.

Established for 90 years, Anwyl Group has three divisions; Anwyl Homes, Anwyl Partnerships and Anwyl Land. With offices in North Wales and Lancashire, the family-run business is renowned for its thoughtful approach, bringing care and integrity to all aspects of every project in order to exceed expectations and ensure complete satisfaction for customers.

From beautiful new residential developments to award winning major mixed use commercial schemes, Anwyl is growing quickly and has ambitious plans for the future. For further information, please visit www.anwylgroup.co.uk