Construction Firm’s Strategic Partnership Boosts Young People’s Employability

Young people in South Wales have secured apprenticeships and enhanced their skillsets on a multi-million-pound development courtesy of a partnership between a leading construction firm and a major UK learning provider.

Wynne Construction joined forces with Itec Training Solutions Ltd to offer hands-on work placements at its £25 million Sunnyside Wellness Village project in Bridgend.

Now aspiring construction workers are starting out on their career paths following spending time on the scheme, which consists of a new three-storey medical centre and 59 homes.

One such beneficiary was 17-year-old Pencoed College graduate Alfie Delahay, who approached Itec after completing his STEAM Engineering Level 2 diploma.

He praised the opportunity to work alongside electricians, dryliners, and ground workers to gain insight into a range of careers within the industry.

Alfie, who is set to secure an electrical apprenticeship with one of Wynne Construction’s supply chain, said:

“I got to try different things, which I wouldn't be able to experience at college, and this helped me get onto the right path quicker with more focus on my strengths and abilities. “I like to be busy and enjoyed being amongst the teams.”

Riley Morris, who also hails from Maesteg, participated in the scheme after finishing his bricklaying level 1 apprenticeship.

The 17-year-old had a keen interest in joinery and has subsequently secured an apprenticeship with a Wynne Construction sub-contractor.

Riley will complete a full-circle moment later this year when he returns to site in his new role as the programme progresses.

Overseeing the young people’s career progression, Wynne site manager John Watts has praised both learners’ efforts.

He said:

“Alfie and Riley have really set the bar in terms of what you can get out of this experience, and, thanks to their commitment, I truly believe their time at Sunnyside will prove invaluable in their futures. “From Riley’s willingness to learn and genuine interest in his work, to Alfie’s ambitious nature and ability to adapt, both learners have thrived on site. “Although many businesses often overlook the value of work experience for both the organisation and the individual, it’s evident our young people have benefitted greatly.”

Itec area manager Ruth Sainsbury said:

“We are very grateful to be able to collaborate with Wynne Construction to provide these opportunities to our learners. “John is very understanding of the barriers young adults face when getting into employment and how grades don't always reflect the hard work and motivation they need to succeed. “He takes good care of our young people by ideally placing them amongst his teams and always has their best interests at heart.”

The partnership was delivered through the Welsh Government’s Jobs Growth Wales+ programme, a training and development scheme for 16 to 19-year-olds to gain skills and boost employability prospects.

Wynne Construction operates throughout Wales and the North West of England, and regularly leads on projects in sectors including education, social housing, healthcare, and sport and leisure.

The company is also on the North Wales Construction Partnership (NWCP), Pagabo’s Medium Works Framework, the South-East and mid-Wales Collaborative Construction Framework (SEWSCAP3) and the South West Wales Regional Contractors Framework (SSWRCF).