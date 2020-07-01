Construction Firms Set to Bid for Landmark Development

Construction companies are to have the chance to develop a ground-breaking building designed to attract innovative tech and creative businesses to the heart of Swansea city centre.

Tender documents for the multi-million pound project have been published for the construction of a glazed building rising six storeys on the site of The Kingsway's former Oceana nightclub. It aims to bring new vitality to the city centre.

More than 600 people could work in what aims to be a high-quality digitally-enabled and flexible work space for a wide variety of companies, educational institutions and individuals.

The scheme will help stimulate employment and economic growth in the city centre and is a key part of the city’s regeneration plans which have already seen upwards of £200m of investment committed to the area.

Plans for 71 and 72 Kingsway were approved this summer. The project will be procured via a mini tender against the South West Wales Regional Contractors Framework.

The building will be high-tech, eco-friendly and have flexible open-plan work spaces including the balconies overlooking the city centre. The scheme includes a new link from Oxford Street onto The Kingsway.

Rob Stewart, leader of Swansea Council, said 71 and 72 Kingsway was a key to unlock the regeneration potential of the city centre.

He said:

“71 and 72 Kingsway is a prestige development that will help further transform our city centre, creating high-tech, high-value jobs and offering 21st century business space to innovative and creative industries. “We’re confident it’s the kind of development construction firms will want to be part of. “Any visitor to the city centre recently will have seen things changing at pace. The steel framework for the £135m Swansea arena scheme is clear to see and the £12m makeover of the Kingsway area is nearly there. “There’s also been significant investment in the city centre from private sector developers, particularly in residential developments.

It's anticipated that construction of 71 and 72 Kingsway could start early next year, with the building opening in late 2022.

71 and 72 Kingsway – a scheme formerly known as the Digital Village – forms part of the Swansea City and Waterfront Digital District project being part-funded by the £1.3 billion Swansea Bay City Deal. Other features of the City Deal include the indoor arena next to the LC as well as a box village and innovation precinct development for start-up businesses at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David SA1 Waterfront.