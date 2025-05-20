Construction Firm Supports Community Training Through Wood Recycling Partnership

A construction firm is helping to employ and upskill disadvantaged people while reducing carbon emissions and supporting the circular economy thanks to a strategic business partnership.

Wynne Construction has provided 40 tonnes of timber and wood to Newport social enterprise Reseiclo Community Wood Recycling, which engages the community to repurpose suitable material into items including bird boxes and tables.

Timber is also sold to the general public and tradespeople for DIY projects while unusable materials are recycled as panel board or feedstock for biomass energy.

The surplus material was collected from three sites in South Wales; the new Ysgol Llyn y Forwyn in Ferndale, RCT; the new Centre for Vulnerable Learners in Pontllanfraith, Caerphilly; and the Sunnyside Wellness Village in Bridgend.

In total, the partnership has resulted in 20 tonnes of carbon emissions being saved, with skip hire not required and the repurposing of the wood being more efficient than traditional recycling routes.

Part of the nationwide Community Wood Recycling network, Reseiclo empowers individuals who are overcoming barriers to work by allocating some of the excess timber to day service provider Reseiclo Training, which teaches adults with learning disabilities, mental health challenges, and autism valuable skills including woodwork and joinery.

With around half-a-dozen participants attending weekly workshops, Community Wood Recycling development manager Elizabeth Green believes Wynne’s contribution has provided invaluable support to Newport residents.

She said:

“The materials Wynne has supplied to Reseiclo Training are vital to ensure people within the community can continue to build their confidence and abilities, all while creating affordable products including benches, storage sheds, and bed frames. “Their support has also meant we will continue positively impacting the planet by reusing and recycling wood.

“Having worked alongside Wynne for nearly a year, the results we have achieved with them have been absolutely brilliant and I look forward to seeing our partnership go from strength to strength.”

Wynne Construction project manager Steven Kemp said:

“Supporting the environment and reducing carbon emissions is a key driver on all our projects, so this partnership with Reseiclo is fantastic. “The timber is stored in a separate area on site, with regular collections and cost savings through not using skips. With every piece of timber recycled, whether it’s made into furniture or sold as firewood, it’s great that nothing is going to waste. “Supporting disadvantaged adults to develop new skillsets is also brilliant, and very much aligns with our own commitment to help people from all walks of life gain work experience and enter into employment.”

Wynne Construction operates throughout Wales and the North West of England, and regularly leads on projects in sectors including education, social housing, healthcare, and sport and leisure.

The company is also on the North Wales Construction Partnership (NWCP), Pagabo’s Medium Works Framework, the South-East and mid-Wales Collaborative Construction Framework (SEWSCAP3) and the South West Wales Regional Contractors Framework (SSWRCF).