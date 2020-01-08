Construction Firm Starts New Housing Development in Llandrindod Wells

Building firm JG Hale Construction has started work on a development of 55 new homes in Llandrindod Wells. The homes are being built for Newydd Housing Association, a charitable housing association that offers nearly 3000 affordable homes for rent or for sale.

JG Hale Construction is a Wales-based firm recognised for its commitment to innovative, eco-friendly design, quality materials and finishes and sustainable building practices. The new development at Ithon Road, Llandrindod Wells, is the latest in a large number of projects it has completed for housing associations. It will take 98 weeks to complete and cover 4.5 acres. The scheme is scheduled to complete in 2022.

Of the 55 units, 38 properties are for affordable rent and 17 homes are for sale through the Welsh Government’s Rent2Own scheme. There is currently a shortage of affordable housing in Mid Wales. The Rent2Own scheme supports those who aspire to buy their own home but struggle to save a sizeable deposit. It is part of the Welsh Government’s work to deliver 20,000 affordable homes in the current term, which ends in 2021. As well as helping to fulfil this aim, this new Llandrindod Wells development will create local jobs, as well as several apprenticeships.

JG Hale is committed to working with local subcontractors. Its ‘Meet the Contractor’ event on October 24 – where the firm engaged with local subcontractors – was a great success. JG Hale are still open to further engagement with the local supply chain, and anyone interested is invited to contact contracts manager Andrew Collins.

Jonathan Hale, founder of JG Hale Construction and chairman of JG Hale Group, said: