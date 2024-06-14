Construction Firm Builds for the Future with Five Apprenticeship Vacancies

A growing construction company is recruiting five new apprentices to strengthen its team.

SWG group, based in Welshpool and working across Shropshire and the Midlands, has vacancies for two Construction Management Degree Apprentices, two Quantity Surveying Degree Apprentices and one Trainee Accountant (AAT Apprentice).

The posts are full-time and provide the opportunity for the successful candidates to receive paid learning at a leading company in the construction industry while working towards a qualification.

Julian Kirkham, director at SWG, said: