Construction Firm Builds for the Future with Five Apprenticeship Vacancies

A growing construction company is recruiting five new apprentices to strengthen its team.
SWG group, based in Welshpool and working across Shropshire and the Midlands, has vacancies for two Construction Management Degree Apprentices, two Quantity Surveying Degree Apprentices and one Trainee Accountant (AAT Apprentice).
The posts are full-time and provide the opportunity for the successful candidates to receive paid learning at a leading company in the construction industry while working towards a qualification.
Julian Kirkham, director at SWG, said:
“We have a proud record of developing talent through our extensive apprenticeship programme at SWG and have five vacancies available which offer exciting prospects for the right candidates.
“SWG is committed to creating these opportunities which not only allow for the progression of young people in their chosen careers, but also helps us build our workforce of the future.
“All the jobs are full-time and are based in Welshpool. These positions allow for paid learning while earning a degree and provide a unique chance to gain hands-on experience in construction management. Other benefits include mentorship from industry professionals, a supportive learning environment, competitive salary and benefits package and the opportunity to work on a variety of exciting projects that will shape the future of our communities.”