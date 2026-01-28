Construction Firm Appointed to Deliver New £10m SEN School

SJ Roberts Construction has been appointed to deliver a new purpose-built Special Educational Needs (SEN) and Alternative Provision (AP) school, in the Powys village of Kerry near Newtown.

Once complete, the new facility will replace the adjacent school building, which Powys County Council said was no longer fit for purpose.

The £10 million project will commence in the spring, with an anticipated 18-month build schedule, in readiness for a planned launch of the new school in autumn 2027.

SJ Roberts Construction will partner with its sister company, Lowfield Timber Frames, which will be responsible for the design and erection of the timber frame structure around which the new 1,650m² school building will be constructed. Other key design details will include solar PV panels, air source heat pumps, and a mechanical ventilation heat recovery system. Collectively, these features will ensure that the new building achieves Net Zero Carbon once in operation, the council said.

Managing Director at SJ Roberts Construction, Mike Sambrook, said:

“This is an exciting project to be working on as we’re passionate about delivering high-quality, future-proofed learning environments. When it’s a project based nearby to our own headquarters, it’s extra special as it allows us to combine our local knowledge, with our in-house specialist teams to ensure the highest standards of quality and coordination. “We’re committed to utilising the local supply chain wherever possible but have also engaged with market leading consultants in architecture and sustainability to work alongside those experienced teams.”

Cllr James Gibson-Watt, cabinet member for Learning Powys, said: