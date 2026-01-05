Construction Firm Appointed for Science Discovery Centre Refurbishment

Wrexham's Xplore! Science Discovery Centre has officially appointed Momentum Build for its major expansion project.

Momentum Build is part of the Liverpool-based Momentum Group, which has worked closely with the Xplore! team to fully understand the vision, purpose and practical requirements of the Xplore! 2.0 project.

The firm has been appointed to deliver Phase One and Two of the refurbishments. Phase One will include Xplore!’s Planetarium, as well as associated lift and kitchen installations. The tender covers the full procurement and delivery of building and refurbishment services for the fixed Planetarium.

Once completed, it will become the only fixed-dome planetarium in North East Wales, marking a major enhancement to science education in the region.

“Being appointed to deliver Phase One of Xplore! 2.0 is a fantastic opportunity for us. Xplore! is a unique facility, and we’re excited to work closely with their team to ensure the planetarium and refurbishment are completed to the highest standard. It’s inspiring to be part of a project that will engage and educate the community for years to come,” said Dan Lewis, Construction Director at Momentum Build.

Scot Owen, Centre Manager at Xplore! Science Discovery Centre, said: