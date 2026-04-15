Construction Association Transforms Mind Llanelli’s New Community Hub

A new support space for young people in Llanelli is taking shape thanks to the combined efforts of the Carmarthenshire Construction Training Association and a number of its members, who have come together to help renovate facilities for mental health charity Mind Llanelli.

The Carmarthenshire Construction Training Association (CCTAL), along with its members GS6 Developments and J Randall, have played a key role in helping the charity expand its support for local people.

The project, which began in February 2025, involves the conversion of a vacant shop next to Mind Llanelli’s main building into a Young People’s Crisis Prevention Café. The new space will provide a calm and welcoming environment where young people can seek support before reaching crisis point.

Mind Llanelli is part of the wider Mind network, one of the UK’s leading mental health charities. The organisation has supported the local community since 1986, offering practical help, guidance and a safe place for people experiencing mental health difficulties.

GS6 Developments, a Llanelli based construction and property development company founded by former professional rugby player Aaron Shingler, has acted as the main contractor and has led the refurbishment. The company has coordinated various trades and managed work on site to ensure the project is delivered safely and on time.

J Randall, a family-owned South Wales roofing contractor, has provided both materials and labour to carry out urgent repairs after identifying a previously undetected leak, ensuring the building remains secure and allowing work to continue without delay.

The project has received additional skilled labour, technical expertise and essential resources from other contractors across Southwest Wales, including Thomas Glass, Crest Windows, Dyfed Alarms and TRJ Ltd.

The renovation has also supported candidates on CCTAL’s ‘Pathway to Your Future’ work experience programme, giving participants the opportunity to work alongside skilled tradespeople while developing practical skills on a live project.

Lynette Anthony, Training Manager of CCTAL, said:

“Our members are always keen to give something back to the communities they serve. This project has allowed them to contribute to an important local cause while allowing their teams and apprentices to gain experience on a meaningful renovation. We’re proud to see them play a part in creating a space that will benefit young people across Llanelli for many years to come.”

Chris Ferrier, Community Engagement & Fundraising Co-ordinator of Mind Llanelli, said:

“It’s very easy to get caught up in vanity metrics – likes and shares on social media – when we try to measure our impact. But the reality is much more meaningful. This building will save young people at an incredibly dark and vulnerable time in their lives; young people who, without this space, might not still be here. Our work relies entirely on the support of local people and organisations, so seeing CCTAL members come together for this project has meant the world to us. “The new space will give young people a calm, welcoming place to turn to before things reach crisis point, and that simply wouldn’t have been possible without the skills, time and generosity that CCTAL and their members have given. They’ve been brilliant throughout the entire process, going above and beyond, and we are genuinely grateful for everything they’ve contributed to bring this much needed facility to life.”

Once complete, the expanded centre will include dedicated areas for early intervention, counselling, group activities, and wellbeing support. The Young People’s Crisis Prevention Café is expected to open in late 2026 and will provide an important new resource for young people across Llanelli.