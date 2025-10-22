Construction Almost Complete at Bellway Development in Llantwit Fardre

Construction work is nearing completion at a new housing development which has transformed the site of a disused industrial site near Pontypridd.

Bellway has now finished 90 of the 95 homes it is building at Coed Derw, off Llantrisant Road, in Llantwit Fardre.

The 7.5-acre site had been vacant for nine years when it was purchased by Bellway in 2021, following the closure of the plant run by chemical and care product manufacturer Clariant in 2012.

The first properties went on the market in October 2022 and there are now just four new homes still available to purchase. Work at the site is due to be completed in January 2026.

Daniel Shone, Head of Sales for Bellway Wales, said:

“We are very proud to have transformed this disused brownfield site into an attractive new neighbourhood where people want to live and put down roots. “Coed Derw has provided a range of two to five-bedroom properties specifically designed to meet the housing needs of the local area and this variety has led to the creation of a diverse and vibrant new community.”

The development comprises 87 properties for private sale and eight affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership. Alongside the new homes, Coed Derw also features a children’s play area and open space on the south-eastern edge of the site, which borders neighbouring woodland.