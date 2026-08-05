Connectivity Continues to Improve Across Swansea Bay City Region

Digital connectivity across the Swansea Bay City Region continues to improve at pace, with the latest data showing significant increases in full fibre broadband availability across all four local authority areas.

Latest figures from think broadband (June 2026) show that full fibre to the property (FTTP) coverage has risen sharply in recent years. Swansea is now reaching 90% of premises, exceeding the Welsh average of 87%, while Neath Port Talbot has reached 87%, Carmarthenshire 78%, and Pembrokeshire 77%.

This represents a substantial uplift compared to 2024 levels, when coverage ranged from around 50% to just over 60% across the region. The largest increase has been seen in Neath Port Talbot, where coverage has increased by more than 30%, highlighting the rapid pace of infrastructure deployment.

Despite a substantial reduction in the number of premises receiving speeds below 10 Mbps, it is recognised that more work is needed to improve connectivity for those still experiencing poor broadband services. Several initiatives are helping to address this challenge, including the Better Broadband Infill Project and the Welsh Government's £70 million Extending High Speed Broadband Project, both of which target premises receiving speeds below 30 Mbps. In addition, the UK Government's Project Gigabit is focused on bringing faster, more reliable connectivity to rural and hard-to-reach areas that have historically experienced limited broadband provision.

According to Ofcom's Connected Nations Spring 2026 Report, Mobile connectivity also remains strong, with 4G coverage available to at least one network for 98–99% of premises across the region and improving availability across all three operators. The work undertaken by the Shared Rural Network has significantly reduced mobile not spots across the Swansea Bay City Region, increasing all three mobile network operator's coverage by delivering new and upgraded mast infrastructure, reducing areas with no mobile coverage and giving residents, businesses and visitors greater access to reliable mobile connectivity regardless of their chosen network provider.

The latest data highlights not only overall improvement but also continued progress in addressing the long-standing digital divide between urban and rural communities.

The progress made across the region is a testament to the strong collaborative working relationships forged between local authorities, digital infrastructure partners and telecommunications providers.

Local digital champions across the Swansea Bay City Region have played a key role in coordinating this activity, identifying areas of need, and supporting delivery on the ground. Their work alongside key suppliers has helped to unlock both private and public investment, accelerating rollout and ensuring that infrastructure is deployed where it is needed most.

This partnership approach has been particularly important in bridging connectivity gaps, enabling providers to reach more rural communities and ensuring that investment is aligned with regional priorities.

Improved connectivity is already delivering wider benefits across the Swansea Bay City Region, supporting economic growth, enabling innovation, and improving access to services.

High-quality digital infrastructure is essential for modern businesses, remote working, education, and healthcare. As coverage continues to expand, more residents and businesses can access fast, reliable broadband, helping to create a more inclusive digital economy.

Jonathan Burnes, Swansea Bay City Deal's Portfolio Director, said: