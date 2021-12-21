Connecting, Collaborating & Selling North Wales to the World

Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Following a highly progressive year for North Wales,  Portfolio Director, Alwen Williams talks to Business News Wales about the collaborative team spirit that has developed within Ambition North Wales.

The ‘team North Wales’ ethos of connecting and collaboration is why the region is well placed to move up the gears in 2022, offering the investment community a multitude of opportunities.

Alwen Williams, Portfolio Director, Ambition North Wales

When I joined the team in January 2020, we were a very small team as a portfolio management office. The team has since grown consistently over the last two years and we're now a team of over 20 very professional, very highly qualified and very dedicated local people who want to make a difference.

North Wales Economic Ambition Board
Working to deliver the North Wales Growth Deal, building North Wales’ economy to becom Sustainable, Vibrant and Reliable..
North Wales is a confident, cohesive region with sustainable economic growth, capitalising on the success of high value economic sectors and our connection to the economies of the Northern Powerhouse and Ireland.

Uchelgais Gogledd Cymru | Ambition North Wales
Rydym yn cydweithio i adnabod a chreu cyfleoedd fydd yn datblygu ein heconomi. Byddwn yn hyderus a chydlynol, yn canolbwyntio ar wella llesiant economaidd, cymdeithasol ac amgylcheddol Gogledd Cymru.
We work together to identify and deliver opportunities to develop our economy. We will be confident and cohesive, focused on improving the economic, social and environmental well-being of North Wales.
 

