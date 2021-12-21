Connecting, Collaborating & Selling North Wales to the World

Following a highly progressive year for North Wales, Portfolio Director, Alwen Williams talks to Business News Wales about the collaborative team spirit that has developed within Ambition North Wales.
The ‘team North Wales’ ethos of connecting and collaboration is why the region is well placed to move up the gears in 2022, offering the investment community a multitude of opportunities.
When I joined the team in January 2020, we were a very small team as a portfolio management office. The team has since grown consistently over the last two years and we're now a team of over 20 very professional, very highly qualified and very dedicated local people who want to make a difference.