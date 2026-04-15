Conference Upskills Employers on Supporting Autistic People in the Workplace

A conference which aims to educate employers on how best to support staff with autism returned to Wrexham University.

Following the success of the inaugural Supporting Autistic People in the Workplace and Beyond conference in 2025, the event returned to build upon the reflections, ideas and actions discussed.

Paul Taylor, Project Manager at ClwydAlyn housing association, was instrumental in founding, devising and organising the conference. The agenda for the 2026 conference showcased a variety of speakers with lived experience of autism, alongside group work centred around the value of inclusion.

The conference, which is run jointly by Wrexham University Civic Mission and ClwydAlyn, was hosted at the university’s main campus. It aimed to support delegates to learn more about people with autism in the workplace and to consider actionable, implementable ways that they can commit to making real change within their own workplaces.

Attendees from over 40 public, private and charity organisations took part in the event. Organisations in attendance included: Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Conwy and Denbighshire County Council, Cyngor Gwynedd, Denbighshire County Council, Grŷp Cynefin, HMP Berwyn, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Wrexham Council, We Mind the Gap, Transport for Wales and Serco.

The event commenced with speaker Andrea Davies updating conference goers on the 100 Stories Project run by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board; a project which aims to develop the right support for young people and their families, as individuals with neurodiversity transition from children’s to adult’s services.

The day then continued with conference founder Paul Taylor explaining how autism affects employees, and what understanding and support means to colleagues with autism. He reiterated the importance of values-based interviewing, development pathway schemes, understanding and encouragement.

Paul said:

“Autistic employees face the widest pay-gap. There are some very simple systemic changes that employers can make, which would make a huge difference to people who are neurodiverse; inclusivity means no one has to struggle. “We need to normalise discussions around neurodiversity and autism; and create a network of people, who can support the struggles and make the strengths shine.”

Speaker Haydn Davies highlighted his experiences as a Neurodiverse Photographer and said that for people with autism, “opportunities are limited and being given a chance matters”.

Other speakers included:

Rebecca Phoenix, Access and Inclusion Co-ordinator, Transport for Wales: The Power of Inclusion

Carrie Foster, Mrs Foster from Wrexham, Your Broken. My Normal: why “just try harder” leads to autistic burnout.

Alex Swift – Neurodiversity Advocate: Re-defining our lives: Towards a social understanding of Neurodiversity

Max – We Mind the Gap – The benefits of supported internships

As part of the conference programme, delegates discussed actionable pledges, which they could implement in their workplaces, to instigate positive change for people with autism.

These included:

Values-based interviewing and provision of interview questions beforehand

Implementation of flexible working and / or remote working

A workplace passport, which provides a personalised workplace adjustment plan, which moves with the individual throughout their career journey

Provision of quiet working spaces

Reverse mentoring schemes

More training and awareness building to help managers and colleagues develop an understanding of autism and neurodiversity

Following the second successful year of the conference, attendees were keen to continue progress, and a third conference is already being planned to discuss how the pledges have turned into meaningful actions.

Sian Williams, Executive Director of People, Culture and Communications at ClwydAlyn, said:

“The conference offered a deep understanding of the challenges faced by people with autism, within the workplace. We want to ensure that ClwydAlyn is a fully inclusive workplace; and to connect with other organisations and individuals who are equally committed to meaningful progress. “The focus on ‘Pledges for Change’ has given us some wonderful and tangible ideas which we can implement to support the inclusive workplace culture we strive to provide day to day.”

To register for future information on the Supporting Autistic People in the Workplace and Beyond Conference, email: civic.mission@wrexham.ac.uk or paul.taylor@clwydalyn.co.uk