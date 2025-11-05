Conference Set to Highlight Opportunities in the Regional Green Economy

A major conference is set to celebrate the people, projects and partnerships working to create a greener and more resilient economy for South West Wales.

Organised by 4 The Region, the Green Economy Conference 2025 is taking place at the Swansea Building Society Arena on Thursday November 13 from 9.30am to 5pm.

Sponsored by the Corporate Joint Committee for South West Wales, this year’s event will showcase how collaboration across communities, councils and businesses is putting South West Wales at the forefront of the green economy transition.

From renewable energy and net zero initiatives to sustainable food and local enterprise, the day will highlight the creativity and determination driving South West Wales forward.

A major part of this year’s event will be a dedicated Local Food Day, organised by Swansea Council, Bwyd Abertawe, Swansea University and the Food and Drink Wales Cywain Programme.

It will feature tastings and talks that celebrate the region’s food scene — from farm-to-fork innovation to strengthening local supply chains.

The programme will explore how food producers, restaurants and retailers are helping to build a more sustainable regional economy, reduce emissions and connect communities.

A major exhibition also forms part of the event, as well as workshops and panels that focus on investment in South West Wales, the Celtic Freeport, decarbonisation, sustainable construction, and green jobs and skills.

Dawn Lyle, Co-founder of 4 The Region, said:

“The Green Economy Conference is unique because it brings together the public, the colleges, the councils and the businesses of our region – everyone is ready to work together. “South West Wales has the creativity and collaboration needed to lead this transition, and this event celebrates that shared ambition.”

Now in its third year, the Green Economy Conference has become one of Wales’s most inspiring gatherings for anyone passionate about sustainability and regional growth.

It comes in the wake of newly developed local energy action plans for Swansea, Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot and Pembrokeshire.

These plans outline how local areas can lead the transition to cleaner, more resilient energy – supporting both the environment and local communities.

Cllr Andrea Williams, Joint Deputy Leader of Swansea Council, said:

“This conference shows the best of South West Wales — communities, councils and businesses working side by side to make real progress on climate action. “Whether it’s local energy planning or sustainable food production, we’re proving that positive change starts right here at home.”

Swansea Council’s business support team will be available on the day to offer support and advice to businesses.