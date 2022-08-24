Conference Looks to Develop Welsh Centres of Excellence for Metal & Coal Mine Recovery

MineXchange – a two-day conference to be held at Aberystwyth University – will look to develop Welsh centres of excellence for metal & coal mine recovery.

The conference will continue to facilitate development of relationships between academia and industry and support innovation by sharing knowledge and experience. It will also look at opportunities to commercialise damaged mine environments.

The first day of the conference – which is arranged by Natural Resources Wales with the Coal Authority as partners – will be held at the Medrus Suite at the university on 12 September 2022.

The day will include a range of presentations and case studies provided by experts in the field from industry, the public sector and academia.

The second day on 13th September – which delegates do not have to attend – is a fieldtrip led by Natural Resources Wales and the Coal Authority to Cwm Rheidol & Ystumtuen to see the latest metal mine remediation work being carried out in the area. Transport will be provided.

Peter Stanley, Abandoned Mines Specialist Advisor for Natural Resources Wales said:

“The MineXchange conference is an opportunity that people who work in metal or coal mine recovery cannot afford to miss. “We will be looking at how mine recovery can be more than limiting environmental harm, but something that can boost and support local communities. Delegates will also learn about cutting edge research in mine recovery.”

Registration is free of charge and essential to attend. Delegates need to e-mail [email protected] and return a simple registration form to secure their place. Accommodation can be booked directly from Aberystwyth University by emailing bookaccommodation.aber.ac.uk/