Conference Highlights Collaboration on Prevention of Suicide and Self-harm

Around 300 people – representing sectors including healthcare, government, education, emergency services, and the third sector – gathered in Cardiff for the Suicide Prevention and Self Harm Conference.

Many of the people attending also came bringing their own lived experience. The event, organised by the NHS Wales Executive, was an example of the progress that is being made through multi-agency working and collaboration in Wales – working towards a shared vision to tackle stigma, reduce suicide deaths, better support people who self-harm, and support people bereaved by suicide.

The conference was opened by Sarah Murphy MS, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing. The Minister opened the conference by highlighting the Welsh Government’s commitments in this area, as well thanking people for sharing their lived experience to help make a difference. Recent areas of progress such as multi-agency working, national training materials developed by the NHS Wales Executive, the launch National Advisory Liaison Service and roll out of the NHS 111 Press 2 service were highlighted by the Minister, who also recognised there is so much more to do.

The Minister also talked about the importance of empowering people to talk about suicide and self-harm without being in fear of stigma. Finally, the Minister looked ahead to the incoming Suicide and Self Harm Strategy which is expected to be published in April.

Welsh Government, in collaboration with a number of partners, has been formally consulting on the Suicide Prevention and Self Harm Strategy over the past two years to comprehensively engage people in the development of it. The strategy will focus on prevention and early intervention, with seamless and joined up support available for people.

Professor Ann John, Professor of Public Health and Psychiatry at Swansea University Medical School, shared insights into emerging research and evidence bases available and how we use it to inform practice. Professor John also highlighted the value in prevention and early intervention, as well equipping people with the right skills to have active listening conversations and demonstrate compassion.

Wales has made some excellent progress in recent years around the collection and use of data to be able to respond to suicide and self-harm and improve services, the conference heard. Speakers from British Transport Police and Public Health Wales discussed how multi-agency working has been key to the development of the Real Time Suspected Suicide Surveillance (RTSSS) for Wales, a surveillance system designed to improve the quality of data and intelligence used to inform prevention.

Chris Cousens, Water Safety Lead for Wales, Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI), talked to people about how the number of water related incidents relating to suicide and self-harm is on the rise. Chris shared some insights into how the RNLI is recognising the value of training its volunteers to support people in crisis, and supporting volunteers who are responding to the call-outs.

Ciara Rogers, National Director of Mental Health, Learning Disabilities, and Neurodiversity, in the NHS Wales Executive, said:

“Thank you to everybody who has contributed to Suicide Prevention and Self Harm Conference, particularly those who shared their lived experiences. It’s so important to remember that each and every life is significant and people are at the centre of our ambitions in this area. I’m confident that the listening, learning and connecting that has taken place over the course of the conference will help us to continue to make a difference. I am hopeful and optimistic about what Wales can achieve, whilst not losing sight of the significant amount of work ahead. The incoming Suicide Prevention and Self Harm Strategy will set out a compassionate vision for how we deliver for our population.”

Attendees to the conference attended a number of workshops that were facilitated by organisations and services from across Wales, many led by the third sector. The workshops were focused on emerging practice and ways to provide support, including topics such as ‘responding to self-harm in young adults’, ‘trauma informed approaches’, and ‘support after suicide’. Third sector organisations representing 15 charitable and voluntary organisations also exhibited at the conference.