Conference Facility Investment Set to Put Mid Wales on the Map

New investment is set to benefit businesses and organisations seeking prime conference facilities in Mid Wales.

Investment has been completed in new digital multimedia equipment at the Welshpool Livestock Sales Conference and Meeting Centre at Buttington Cross, Welshpool, Powys.

Estate agents and chartered surveyors Morris, Marshall and Poole with Norman Lloyd, owners of WLS, have installed a new 2.4 metre inch screen and digital projector in its main conference room, capable of hosting up to 150 people for meetings and functions.

An additional large-screen digital TV display has also been installed in a smaller meeting room capable of hosting up to 14 people.

“The conference centre has become a key location for businesses and organisation seeking an accessible location. We’ve invested in new technology to allow the centre’s users access to excellent audio/visual equipment in addition to the existing facilities,” said Tom Davies, a Chartered Surveyor at MMP/NL. “The conference centre has grown in use significantly in recent times with many clients wanting a central location between North and South Wales, as well as the Midlands and the North West of England.”

The WLS Conference and Meeting Centre is sited in modern premises at WLS, along the main A483 trunk road linking South and North Wales and the North West of England, along with the A458 to Shropshire and the Midlands.

Parking is available for more than 100 vehicles and the centre also has its own catering facilities, a restaurant for private use, a lift to the first-floor facilities and complimentary WiFi.

The large function room can be hired for £150 for a full day and £85 for a half day, including use of audio/visual equipment.

The small meeting room can be hired for £75 for a full day and £40 for a half day, with use of the audio/visual equipment.

Catering for hot and cold buffet meals, breakfasts, teas, coffees and more can be booked. The on-site restaurant is available for booking through the site’s contract caterers.