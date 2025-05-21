Conference Aims To Tackle Barriers To Female Leadership In Welsh Businesses

CBI Wales and the University of South Wales (USW) are hosting a conference which aims to build more equitable and inclusive workplaces.

Last October the CBI-USW ‘Unlocking women’s leadership potential in Wales’ report found a number of barriers to women succeeding in Welsh businesses, including a lack of access to flexible working, gender discrimination and a shortage of affordable, good quality childcare.

These factors have a significant impact on the Welsh economy, the organisations said. It is known that businesses that have more gender diversity on executive teams are also more likely to have above-average profitability. Increased participation of women in the labour market can also help overcome skills and labour shortages, they added.

The Women in Wales: Emerging Leaders Conference’ at USW in Cardiff will launch the inaugural CBI-USW mentoring scheme, with mentees gaining the opportunity to work with business leaders who will support their potential advancement into leadership positions.

Issues raised in October’s report were tackled by the CBI Wales’ Women’s Leadership Network and Working Group through round-tables that aimed to tackle gender inequality and empowering women to realise their career ambitions and potential.

An online poll at the conference to identify the main themes from the initial research will be included in a CBI Wales white paper and will recommend further actions to empower women in the workplace.

The event will also launch Emerging Leaders 2025, a new survey examining the barriers, ambitions, and lived experiences of future women leaders in Wales. There will be a presentation by University of South Wales’ Dr Shehla Khan, a gender and equity expert, on breaking down the barriers to leadership, and a panel discussion comprising representatives from USW, Barclays, the Welsh Government, and Dwr Cymru who are corporate champions of the CBI Wales Women in Leadership Network.

The event is supported by MEDR’s Civic Activity Fund, and the Learned Society of Wales.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“Empowering women to reach their full potential in leadership roles is essential for building a stronger, more innovative Welsh economy. By investing in female talent today, we're securing a more prosperous and inclusive Wales for tomorrow. We’re committed to working alongside businesses to implement practical solutions that expand opportunities for women at all levels of leadership across Welsh industry.”

Katie Spackman, Deputy Director, CBI Wales, said:

“CBI Wales is pleased to support the Women in Wales: Emerging Leaders Conference 2025—an important step in our commitment to advancing gender equality in Welsh workplaces. With its focus on mentoring and the launch of a new survey, the conference offers a valuable opportunity to highlight the challenges women face and explore practical ways to support the next generation of leaders. “We want to thank MEDR’s Civic Activity Fund, and the Learned Society of Wales, who made this conference possible; and to Dŵr Cymru, corporate champions of the CBI Wales Women in Leadership Network. We’re confident with this kind of support that the ideas and solutions shared at the conference and beyond, will help shape and drive real progress for women in leadership across Wales.”

Dr Lauren Josie Thomas, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, the University of South Wales, said:

“Emerging Leaders across Wales are telling us they face structural barriers, limited mentorship, and persistent bias. By capturing those lived realities in detail, we can stop guessing and contribute towards the evidence base needed to shape policy and drive measurable change. I’m proud to be leading the team working on this survey at such a critical moment for women’s leadership in Wales.”

Annette Mason, Head of Talent Development and Inclusivity, Dŵr Cymru, which is a corporate champion of the Women in Leadership Network, said: