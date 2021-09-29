Competition to Deliver the New Velindre Cancer Centre Begins

Following the evaluation of the pre-qualification questionnaire responses, the competition to deliver the new Velindre Cancer Centre has now begun with two consortia, Future Health and Acorn, proceeding to the dialogue stage of the procurement process.

The two consortia will work with Velindre University NHS Trust (VUNHST) to develop their proposals for the new centre further. During this time, VUNHST and the consortia will discuss and negotiate issues such as the potential design offerings and the Community Benefits proposals that must add social value both during and after the build.

The current Velindre Cancer Centre is over 65 years old and does not have the facilities or space to meet future challenges. With the most recent forecasts suggesting that 1 in 2 people will develop cancer at some point in their lives, by 2040, it is estimated that 300,000 in Wales will be living with cancer. The pandemic and the impact of the expected surge of cancer diagnoses in its aftermath has only consolidated VUNHST’s view that it needs to act now. This means that the new Velindre Cancer Centre is needed more than ever.

The Welsh Government approved the Outline Business Case for the new Velindre Cancer Centre in March 2021.

At the end of the dialogue period, VUNHST will receive the final designs and proposals from each consortium and will score them according to agreed criteria to identify which one will be taken forward to deliver the new Velindre Cancer Centre. The preferred consortium will then fine tune its proposal with VUNHST to a point where a contract is signed and building work can begin.

David Powell, Project Director for the new Velindre Cancer Centre said:

“This is a significant milestone for the project. We are delighted to be able to begin the competitive dialogue process for the new Velindre Cancer Centre with two strong consortia and look forward to incorporating all the feedback from our staff, patients and community into the next stage. “As a Trust, we want the new cancer centre to be an inspiring workplace for our dedicated staff to thrive and to provide a focal point for international research, development, innovation and collaboration.”

Steve Ham, Chief Executive of VUNHST said:

“The new cancer centre project is ambitious in its aim to build a facility that sits respectfully in its setting and improves the landscape and its biodiversity by working with experts throughout the process to ensure we stay on track. I look forward to seeing what the consortia have to present over the coming months and continuing to develop our plans in partnership with patients, our staff, volunteers and the local Whitchurch community.”

The dialogue process will finish in spring 2022 when the successful consortium will be selected to continue to the next stage of the process. The first patient is expected to visit the new centre before the end of 2025.

For more information on the process and the wider new Velindre Cancer Centre project, visit https://velindre.nhs.wales/