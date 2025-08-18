Competition Launched to Support Grassroots Football Teams in Wrexham

Hotel Wrexham has partnered with FORZA, a brand by Net World Sports, to launch a special competition to celebrate the amazing football talent in Wrexham’s local teams. The competition provides local grassroots football teams with the opportunity to win one of three fully-customised FORZA football kits for up to 15 members of their squad.

The competition is open to local football teams with players aged from nine to 14. To enter, teams are invited to share a video of their best goal on Instagram or Facebook, tagging in @hotelwrexham and @findyourforza and #WrexhamWonderGoal. The goals will be judged by the two businesses, and the winners will be announced on 12 September 2025. Whether it’s a lob, a chip, free-kick or header, teams can enter as many times as they like.

Peter Schriewersmann, commercial director at Hotel Wrexham, commented:

“We are so excited to launch this competition. We want our local teams to show off the skill, teamwork and passion that makes our football community so special. Football is such an important part of life in Wrexham, from grassroots level all the way up to our newly-promoted Championship team, Wrexham AFC. We are encouraging multiple entries, so we’re looking forward to seeing more than one memorable goal from the same teams.”

Damon Traverse, marketing manager at Net World Sports, added:

“We’re thrilled to team up with Hotel Wrexham to celebrate the incredible talent in our local grassroots teams. We’re passionate about supporting young players and giving them the tools to develop their skills. This competition is a fantastic way to inspire the next generation, reward dedication, and have some fun along the way. We can’t wait to see the creativity and flair on display in every goal!”

Three teams have the chance to win a football kit for 15 of their players and the winning teams will be contacted by Hotel Wrexham or FORZA directly.