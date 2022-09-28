Comparison Creator Welcomes Two New Developers to the Team

Comparison Creator, the software development company which specialises in insurance comparison, has appointed computer programmers Bethan Linbourn and Oliwia Wisniewska to its team.

The two women have joined the 14-member Cwmbran-based business, which provides a white-label breakdown comparison service for Go.Compare, MoneySuperMarket, Confused.com and Compare the Market, as developers.

Bethan, 22, who lives in Pontyclun, studied for a degree in Psychology but realised it wasn’t the career for her – so she taught herself coding – and is delighted to have landed her first computer developing role. She said:

“After my degree, I released that psychology was not the road I wanted to go down. So, I took a year out and focused primarily on teaching myself to code and learning how to use computer software. This is my first programming job, and I am so glad that I get to work in an environment where I feel comfortable and stable.”

Oliwia, 25, fr0m Cardiff, has a degree in Zoology from Swansea University and a MSc in Computing from Cardiff University. She said:

“I’m so happy to join Comparison Creator as a Junior Developer. I already feel like a part of the team and I’m really enjoying it.”

Comparison Creator CEO Steve Jones said of the appointments:

“We’re very excited to have Bethan and Oliwia as part of the team and I have no doubt that they will be a real asset to the business. With more products soon to be launched and more partners coming on board, it’s fantastic to welcome two new members on to the team who will help us expand and grow even more.”

Comparison Creator recently launched its mobile phone and gadget insurance white-label comparison service through Go.Compare and already provides mobile phone and gadget insurance comparison for MoneySuperMarket and uSwitch.

It also provides while-label comparison for breakdown cover, funeral plans, bicycle, wedding, vehicle warranty insurance and vehicle gap insurance for price comparison websites such as Confused.com, Compare the Market, Go.Compare, MoneySuperMarket, as well as Uswitch and money.co.uk.

Since it was founded in 2010, Comparison Creator has led the field in breakdown comparison, developed the first fully independent gadget insurance service. In 2017, Steve completed a management buyout with minority investors, Defaqto. He founded the company after working in the insurance and comparison industry for more than 25 years. He developed the Gladiator Commercial brand for Admiral Insurance and became its managing director, before leaving in 2003.