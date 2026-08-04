Compare My Move Rebrands as Konnect You

Cardiff-based Compare My Move has rebranded as Konnect You.

The company has matched more than 2 million people with trusted home service professionals since 2012, and marks its rebrand with plans to expand beyond the house move.

The rebrand follows a period of sustained growth for the business, including a 128% increase in headcount over the last four years and a move into Hodge House, the historic building in Cardiff city centre, as the company continues to invest in its team.

The company says the change reflects how people now choose home services, with trust, suitability and clear standards becoming as important as price.

Dave Sayce, Founder and Managing Director, said:

“I'm incredibly proud of what we've built here in Cardiff. We've grown by helping people make confident decisions when the job needs to be done properly, and by building a professional network that values trust and fit, not just price. Konnect You gives us a clearer name for who we are, and the space to apply the same standards across more of the services people rely on around the home.”

Konnect You continues to cover removals, conveyancing, surveying, and mortgages, with plans to extend to further services around the home and beyond in the months and years ahead.