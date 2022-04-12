Company Expands Waste Management Training Support to South Wales

Award-winning training provider Cambrian Training Company has expanded its sustainable resource management team to cover the whole of Wales.

The Welshpool-based company has promoted Amy Edwards to new head of business skills, sustainable resource management and energy and Emyr Jones joins her team as the training officer covering South Wales.

The company, which also has offices in Llanelli, Builth Wells, Holyhead and Colwyn Bay, already successfully delivers apprenticeships for waste management companies across North and Mid Wales and Pembrokeshire.

The appointment of Emyr, who lives near Ammanford, will see training delivery extended to the rest of Wales. He was previously a Jobs Growth Wales engagement officer for Cambrian Training Company.

Before joining the company four years ago, he worked in the waste management industry for 13 years in South Wales.

Amy, who has also worked for Cambrian Training Company for nearly five years and lives in Colwyn Bay, has stepped up from training officer in North Wales to head a team of seven in her business unit.

She is excited by the potential of delivering waste management qualifications, through awarding body WAMITAB, to all parts of Wales.

“We are here to help companies, councils and organisations involved in waste management and recycling activities across Wales to upskill their workforce,” said Amy.

“Sustainable resource management is one of the Welsh Government’s priority routes for apprenticeships to educate people about the benefits of recycling and sustainability to reduce our impact on the environment.

“We support a lot of learners who didn’t do that well in school and have additional learning needs. They thrive when doing an apprenticeship because they receive one-to-one support from our training officers.

“We specialise in adapting learning to suit the needs of the learner and the employer so that both benefits. Employing and supporting apprentices reflects well on waste management companies during audits by Natural Resources Wales and also benefits staff retention.

“A key part of the apprenticeship is to explain the requirements that the latest industry legislation imposes on a company which helps apprentices understand why they must adhere to policy and do things in a certain way.”

Emyr is enjoying his new career challenge and is already engaging with companies across South Wales who are keen to upskill their workforce.

“I am extremely motivated and look forward to engaging with employers from Newport, Gwent to Newport, Pembrokeshire,” he said. “We have years of experience at Cambrian Training of tailoring the delivery of apprenticeships to meet the needs of each client. “One of the joys of being a training officer is supporting learners to achieve and progress. Apprenticeships are less about academic and more about practical, workplace experience which is what employers want.”

Away from work, Emyr is well known as one of the presenters of S4C’s popular quiz show Oci Oci Oci! and was once ranked in the top five darts players in Wales.

View the full list of apprenticeships offered by Cambrian Training at cambriantraining.com or to arrange a meeting with Emyr contact [email protected] .

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.