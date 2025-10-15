Companies House Sets Out Five-Year Strategy to Boost Economic Growth

Companies House has laid out an “ambitious” vision for its future designed to boost economic growth by continuing to transform itself into a more active gatekeeper over its data and taking further steps to crack down on economic crime.

By ensuring Companies House data is authoritative and transparent, the agency aims to increase its value to the users who depend on it, including businesses, researchers, government, and public bodies, as well as the public.

The new 2025 to 2030 strategy outlines how Companies House aims to further improve customer experience using modern technology, ensuring efficient and seamless services for legitimate businesses.

The strategy contains the agency’s vision to enhance corporate transparency by building on the progress made under reforms brought about by the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act.

By leveraging the powers contained in the Act and collaborating with key partners across government and beyond, Companies House will promote a transparent and accountable business environment, which strengthens confidence in the UK economy, it said.

In a foreword to the new strategy, Companies House chief executive, Andy King, said:

“This strategy positions Companies House to play a broader role in promoting economic growth and in disrupting economic crime. “Companies House data is used every day by businesses and citizens to inform decisions. We will be innovative in how we enable use of our data, in partnership with key stakeholders, to unlock opportunities and support business growth.”

He added:

“I look forward to leading this organisation as we embark on this journey together.”