Community Views Sought on Proposed North Wales Wind Farm

Communities are being encouraged to share their views on the proposed Clocaenog Dau Wind Farm.

The scheme could accommodate up to 22 turbines and generate 132 MW of clean electricity, equating to the equivalent annual electricity needs of up to 117,500 average Welsh households.

As revealed by publicly owned renewable energy developer Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru, the proposed site is located approximately 8km south-west of Ruthin within the 6,000-hectare Clocaenog Forest, which spans both Denbighshire and Conwy county borough counties.

The development forms part of Trydan’s overall aim to deliver up to 1GW of renewable electricity by 2040, enough to power nearly a quarter of the country’s homes annually.

To achieve this, the energy developer has also proposed another two wind farms in Wales, Glyn Cothi within Brechfa Forest, Carmarthenshire, and Carreg Wen, situated in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to chat to the team, have queries addressed, learn more about how the early plans for Clocaenog Dau could look via a digital model of the scheme, and express opinions via a feedback form at a series of informal consultation events.

Responses to the first round can also be raised online at the Trydan Clocaenog Dau Wind Farm website until Saturday 15 November 2025.

Details of the in-person consultation events are as follows:

Tuesday 14 October, Nantglyn Village Hall, L16 5PL, 1pm to 6:30pm

Friday 17 October, Ysgol Cerrigydrudion, LL21 9SW, 3:30pm to 7pm

Saturday 18 October, Canolfan Cae Cymro, LL15 2ND, 11am to 2:30pm

A virtual exhibition is scheduled to be live on Tuesday 7 October.

Adam Dempsey, Clocaenog Dau Wind Farm project manager, said views of the local residents were central in shaping the development’s plans.

He said:

“We recognise the importance of taking on board feedback from people across the region at every stage in the development, but especially now, as we are at the very start of designing the project. “The public consultation events, which people can drop into, are an important space for us to meet face to face with local people. “By engaging and working with local communities and organisations, I’m confident the project will deliver tangible, long-term economic and social benefits to the region, all whilst to contributing to Wales delivering more for people, nature and the planet.”

Further details about the proposed Clocaenog Dau Wind Farm can be found at www.trydanclocaenogdau.wales