Community Scheme Improves Access to Local Food

A community-led scheme is aiming to improve access to fresh, seasonal, locally produced food in Mid Wales.

Ein Cegin in Cardigan has developed an innovative model that is being recognised as a template for other towns across Ceredigion.

The scheme is located within the revitalised Guildhall in Cardigan, which has been significantly regenerated with the support of Transforming Towns funding from the Welsh Government alongside capital investment from Ceredigion County Council.

Ein Cegin supports the local Farmers’ Market while delivering a programme of community art projects and cookery workshops in partnership with local organisations and artists.

The initiative is part-funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and delivered by the Cynnal y Cardi team on behalf of Ceredigion County Council, responding directly to priorities set out in the 2023–2028 Local Wellbeing Plan.

Research shows Ceredigion has one of the highest child poverty rates in Wales, with around 30% of children affected. Ein Cegin aims to improve access to fresh, seasonal, locally produced food while supporting sustainable food production and the transition toward Net Zero.

The new Farmers’ Market has created opportunities for more than 20 local producers to reach new customers, strengthening the town’s local food economy. The market plays a key role in increasing access to nutritious produce, particularly for families experiencing deprivation.

Alongside the market, textile art workshops and practical cookery sessions have fostered skills, confidence, and a sense of belonging among participants. The collaborative quilted banners now proudly hang in the Guildhall as a symbol of community ownership.

Councillor Clive Davies, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Economy, Regeneration and Carbon Management, said: