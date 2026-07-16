Community Right to Buy Plans for Wales Welcomed as ‘A Gamechanger’

Plans to create a Community Right to Buy scheme for Wales which would give local groups first refusal to buy community assets have been welcomed as “gamechanging” and “a major opportunity”.

The Welsh Government has confirmed that legislation to create a Community Right to Buy scheme will be introduced as part of the first phase of its new legislative programme. It said it would enable local groups to identify and register assets deemed to be of high value to their community, giving the community first refusal if the current owners decide to sell their property.

WCVA said it was “a significant step towards giving communities greater control over the places that matter to them” and “a major opportunity to strengthen community ownership and empower local people across Wales”.

CAMRA Wales said the legislation could be “a gamechanger” for people who want to save and take over their local pub.

A Community Right to Buy was a core proposal in WCVA's voluntary sector manifesto and has been a long-standing call from WCVA and voluntary organisations across Wales. Making it an early legislative priority demonstrates clear intent to give communities greater power to protect the buildings, land and spaces that matter to them, WCVA said.

It said the legislation must now be developed “in genuine partnership” with communities and the voluntary sector, recognising them as equal partners and drawing on their experience and expertise to ensure the new right works in practice.

Alongside this, communities must also be able to access the advice, finance and practical support needed to acquire assets and manage them successfully for the long term , WCVA said. It added that this requires “a joined-up approach across government and the voluntary sector that gives communities the tools and capacity to shape resilient places, strengthen local economies and improve wellbeing”.

Lindsay Cordery-Bruce, Chief Executive of WCVA, said:

“This is a significant and welcome commitment. A meaningful Community Right to Buy could help keep vital assets in community use and give people greater control over the future of their places. “WCVA looks forward to working with the Welsh Government and all parties in the Senedd to develop ambitious, practical legislation that works for communities across Wales.”

Chris Charters, Director of CAMRA Wales, said: