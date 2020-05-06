Community Radio Across Wales and the UK Unite in Rally Cry

Community radio stations across the country have united on social media and in song to raise awareness and support for the sector.

Over 50 stations have written to John Whittingdale MP, Ian O’Neil at DCMS and Dame Melanie Dawes at OFCOM, following the announcement of changes to the Community Radio Fund, which stations say doesn't go far enough to sustain the future of the sector.

In Wales there are currently ten stations on air, Bro Radio, BGFM, Calon FM, GTFM, Radio Cardiff, Radio Tircoed, Radio Glan Clwyd, Rhondda Radio, Tudno FM, Môn FM, with Radio Aber, Merthyr Radio and Sound Radio recently awarded licenses by OFCOM to begin broadcasting on FM.

Despite social distancing, the stations volunteers continue to deliver local radio, largely from home studios. Stations participating are calling on the UK and Welsh Government to work with the sector, to find suitable solutions to support the continuation of these vital local services for both local communities and their network of volunteers.

On Friday May 1st, at 9.15am, stations across the country took to social media to promote the work the sector continues to deliver and request more support from the Government.

The posts showcased how this essential pillar of communication is continuing to deliver local news, information and entertainment to communities, either from home, or from studios, in compliance with social distancing rules.

Stations united to play The Beatles ‘All You Need Is Love’, at 9:15am on Friday morning with an accompanying video shared online.

Nathan Spackman, operations director at Bro Radio in South Wales, is one of those leading the calls.

He said

“The announcement of the repurposing of the Community Radio is welcome and I praise OFCOM, DCMS and the Community Media Association for their work in turning this over so quickly. As welcome as the announcement is, with almost 300 stations on air we estimate that only 40 radio stations will benefit from the fund, based on a grant of £10,000 per station. We are calling on DCMS and MP’s to review the fund, to support more stations during these challenging times.”

Barry Clack, founder and director of Witney Radio in Oxfordshire, said:

“Supporting Community Radio is a vital campaign to the nearly 300 licensed OFCOM community stations in the UK. The stations broadcast to the hyperlocal communities in the country and during these horrific times of crisis, all the hard work is heard by listeners, keeping them informed and entertained during this period of lockdown. Community Radio has never been more important than now in delivering content to its listeners and so we ask people to #SupportCommunityRadio.”

Martin Steers, manager of NLive Radio in Northampton, added: