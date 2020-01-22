Community Organisations Encouraged to Join Wellbeing Directory

Neath Port Talbot Council is urging community run groups and organisations to sign up to an online directory known as Dewis Cymru.

The aim of the directory is to help people to help themselves by finding activities or groups based in the local community that can support a person’s wellbeing. The directory includes information about keeping safe, being healthy, being social or advice on managing money or caring for someone. It also contains details of the support offered by national organisations such as Barnardo’s and Samaritans.

Community groups can add and update their details for free via the Dewis Cymru directory. Information such as what they do, costs, opening times, directions and contact details can be all added to their individual page on the directory.

Councillor Peter Richards, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Services and Health, said:

“Dewis Cymru is a key resource to help people to support themselves and each other. “With all the information held in one place, the directory makes it easier for people to find out what support services are available in their local area. This could be anything from someone looking to attend a coffee morning, a carer looking for a respite service, or someone interested in joining a running club to improve their health. “It is also a great opportunity for community organisations and groups to promote what they do and attract new members at no cost.”

To search the Dewis Cymru directory or to add a community service, visit www.dewis.wales