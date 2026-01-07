Community MealCentre Launches in Rhyl Through Local Partnership

Social homes provider ClwydAlyn and affordable food enterprise Well-Fed have teamed up to offer Rhyl residents access to a new affordable-food MealCentre.

The MealCentre, which supplies subsidised meal kits, is open to the public and weekly orders are now being taken.

Following a successful pilot scheme, the social homes provider has come together with food-solutions organisation Well-Fed to offer residents access to high quality, affordable and ultra-processed-food-free meals kits, and freshly made ready meals.

A selection of meal kits and slow cooker kits are available at a subsidised cost to collect from the MealCentre, located in Rhyl’s Holy Trinity Building in the grounds of St Thomas’s church.

Each meal kit has complete ingredients measured out and a step-by-step recipe card. Those who may struggle to source and plan well-priced meals can place an order each week from a selection of recipes, which range in price from £4.50 to £12.50 per meal kit. The kits typically feed a family of four, with individual ready meals also available.

A total of 12 local families took part in Well-Fed’s Rhyl MealCentre pilot.

Hannah Burton, Community Development Manager at ClwydAlyn, said:

“Access to good, healthy and tasty food is so important. We want all our residents to eat well, save time and enjoy a stress-free meal experience, that’s why we teamed up with Well Fed to support the launch of this important community project. “The meals available from the MealCentre are quick and easy to cook and delicious! We hope that people take advantage of this new service available in the heart of Rhyl.”

Faith Lightfoot, Social Programmes & Campaigns Manager at Well-Fed, said:

“We’re proud to be working alongside ClwydAlyn and the dedicated volunteers here in Rhyl, to make good food easier for everyone to access. The MealCentre is all about dignity, choice and supporting people to cook great meals at home without stress or unnecessary cost. It’s designed for anyone who wants convenient, great-tasting meals made with real ingredients. By bringing fresh ingredients, simple recipes and real support into the heart of the community, we’re helping families and individuals feel confident in the kitchen and excited about mealtimes again.”

Rev Helen Gheorghiu Gould, priest of St Thomas’ Church, Rhyl, said: