Community Leaders Celebrate Norfolk House’s Commitment to Combatting Homelessness

A supported living scheme hosted an open day for stakeholders to learn more about its services.

Norfolk House in Conwy, run by social housing and care provider ClwydAlyn Housing, serves as a sanctuary for adults who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

With 24-hour support, the home not only offers a safe and secure space but also empowers residents to overcome challenges, rebuild their lives, and become part of a caring community.

The open day drew praise from prominent local leaders including Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin, Mayor Ricky Owen and Lady Mayoress Delia Owens of Colwyn Bay, and Councillor Emily Owen of Conwy Council. The event featured guided tours, offering visitors a closer look at ClwydAlyn Housing’s dedication to creating an inclusive and nurturing environment for all residents. Attendees had the opportunity to engage directly with staff and residents, gaining insights into the impact of the housing association’s services and the collaborative efforts that are enhancing the quality of life for those they support.

Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin said:

“I was delighted to visit Norfolk House and witness firsthand the incredible work being done by ClwydAlyn Housing to support vulnerable adults in our community. “Meeting with Chief Executive, Clare Budden, and the dedicated staff reinforced my belief in the vital role these facilities play in North Wales. The programmes and initiatives at Norfolk House are truly making a difference, and I want to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved for their unwavering commitment to supporting those in need. “Their warm welcome and the important work they do every day are prime examples of the compassionate spirit that makes our community strong.”

Councillor Emily Owen of Conwy Council, said:

“Norfolk House represents a critical step forward in our commitment to providing sustainable housing solutions for some of our most vulnerable residents. By offering a safe and supportive environment, we are empowering individuals to rebuild their lives and achieve long-term stability. “The joint funding efforts allow ClwydAlyn to deliver this supported project and is paving the way for a brighter, more hopeful future for many in our community in Conwy. Norfolk House is more than just a housing project; it’s a place where lives are transformed.”

Clare Budden, Chief Executive of ClwydAlyn, said: