Community Bank Warning About Illegal Lenders at Xmas

As Christmas approaches, Smart Money Cymru is encouraging local residents to call in and see what help is on offer at this challenging time of year.

The Community Bank has well-located branches with welcoming staff in Caerphilly, Blackwood, Tredegar, Brecon, Llandrindod Wells and a new outlet at Penywaun near Aberdare covering the Cynon Valley.

“At this time of year finances of families and individuals are stretched to the limit and we are here to help,” said Mark White, Smart Money Cymru CEO. “We are working to prevent people being shut out from essential financial services and provide the banking services that everyone needs and deserves in a welcoming and accessible fashion,” he said. “We offer ethical loans, a safe place to keep savings with an annual dividend and other financial services at a time when traditional banks are, sadly, closing their doors and withdrawing from communities across Wales and the UK”.

He added that as Christmas approaches, many people will struggle and fall into the hands of unlicensed and illegal lenders. “Taking these loans is only a short -term solution storing up problems for the future, and we would encourage local people to come and see what we can offer to help give them financial stability,” he added.

Mr White added that the Community Bank was committed to expanding its services across Wales and supporting people who were, he said, in danger of being left behind by the present banking system. “We have almost 11,000 members who use our network of branches and are rapidly expanding as people see the benefits of joining,” he said.

With support from Welsh Government, the Community Bank and Credit Union sector is continually upgrading its systems and offering ever more sophisticated financial products to a growing membership.

Members also have access to the popular Smart Goods Scheme under which a catalogue of 5000 household items including white goods and televisions can be purchased using loans from the Community Bank.