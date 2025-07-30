gov - nft logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
ccr--business-news-wales--leaderboard-ad-1430x145--1-1
ANW_Sidebar
Button Ad_BIFpng
WTW25_Sidebar Ad - Partner
Golley Ads_Business Wales_FSP-BNW-Banner-850x850px-WELSH
net zero wales button
BW-Expo-BNW-Sidebar-digital-ad-450x460px
30 July 2025
Gov / Not for Profit

Communities Lead the Way using Rise Strong Funding

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


Communities in Cae Fardre, Aberdare, and Penrhys are celebrating the “transformative impact” of Rise Strong, a community-led initiative funded by the Welsh Government to give children the best possible start in life.

The project – facilitated by Trivallis Housing Association – brought families together to tackle community issues, strengthen connections, and create lasting opportunities for children and young people. By putting power in the hands of residents the initiative aimed to build more equal chances for all families, raising aspirations and creating a stronger, more united future.

“This project shows what can happen when we trust communities and support people to act on what matters most to them,” said Jen O’Hara Jakeway, Head of Community Involvement at Trivallis.

The funding enabled Cae Fardre Hub in Rhondda Cynon Taf to expand its affordable family activities, introduce new sports like basketball, and host cooking and craft sessions that now engage over 180 local residents. It also helped form strong local partnerships and deliver training, ensuring the hub’s long-term sustainability.

Caradog Primary School in Aberdare used Rise Strong funding to boost family engagement through events and creative activities linked to the Curriculum for Wales. Many families took part in school-led outings for the first time, including some who had never travelled outside Aberdare. The initiative not only brought families closer to the school, but also helped build understanding of the new curriculum and increased parental involvement.

In Penrhys, the funding helped spark a revival of the Penrhys Carnival, starting with a community-led fashion show. Local families collaborated with artists and community workers to sew, design, and perform, rebuilding trust, uncovering talent, and boosting community pride. More than 20 families took part, laying the foundation for even larger future events.



We Are Hiring- site
public _ podcast image

Columns & Features:

More Public/Social Value Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //