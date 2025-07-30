Communities Lead the Way using Rise Strong Funding

Communities in Cae Fardre, Aberdare, and Penrhys are celebrating the “transformative impact” of Rise Strong, a community-led initiative funded by the Welsh Government to give children the best possible start in life.

The project – facilitated by Trivallis Housing Association – brought families together to tackle community issues, strengthen connections, and create lasting opportunities for children and young people. By putting power in the hands of residents the initiative aimed to build more equal chances for all families, raising aspirations and creating a stronger, more united future.

“This project shows what can happen when we trust communities and support people to act on what matters most to them,” said Jen O’Hara Jakeway, Head of Community Involvement at Trivallis.

The funding enabled Cae Fardre Hub in Rhondda Cynon Taf to expand its affordable family activities, introduce new sports like basketball, and host cooking and craft sessions that now engage over 180 local residents. It also helped form strong local partnerships and deliver training, ensuring the hub’s long-term sustainability.

Caradog Primary School in Aberdare used Rise Strong funding to boost family engagement through events and creative activities linked to the Curriculum for Wales. Many families took part in school-led outings for the first time, including some who had never travelled outside Aberdare. The initiative not only brought families closer to the school, but also helped build understanding of the new curriculum and increased parental involvement.

In Penrhys, the funding helped spark a revival of the Penrhys Carnival, starting with a community-led fashion show. Local families collaborated with artists and community workers to sew, design, and perform, rebuilding trust, uncovering talent, and boosting community pride. More than 20 families took part, laying the foundation for even larger future events.