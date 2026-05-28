Communications and Public Affairs Agency Expands into Wales

An independent strategic communications and public affairs agency headquartered in Belfast has announced the expansion of its services into Wales.

Chambré is headed up by Will Chambré and Ben Collins. Devin Scobie, who has more than 30 years' experience in public affairs and strategic communications across the UK, will join the team.

The agency said that Ben Collins brings significant regional expertise to the agency's Welsh offer, having previously served for five years as Regional Director for Wales at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

Ben said:

“This is a defining moment for Wales. The Senedd elections have ushered in one of the most significant political shifts since devolution began in 1999. “For organisations operating in or engaging with Wales, understanding the evolving political dynamics is critical. Chambré's strength lies in combining deep local knowledge with a UK-wide perspective, enabling clients to anticipate change and respond with confidence.”

Senior Counsel Devin Scobie, who has over 30 years' experience in public affairs and strategic communications across the UK, emphasised the importance of early engagement and preparation.

Devin said:

“We will see considerable policy development following the Senedd elections, alongside a much larger and more diverse parliamentary body. “Early and informed engagement with Members of the Senedd is essential. Chambré' brings extensive experience from across Scotland, Wales and Ireland, working with all major political parties over several decades. “This breadth of insight allows us to guide clients through periods of transition with clarity and precision.”

Will Chambré, Founder of Chambré, added: