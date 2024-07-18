Committee Backs New 72-Home Zero-Carbon Ready Development in Saundersfoot

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park has given delegated approval to grant permission for a new sustainable community of 72 high-quality homes in Saundersfoot, proposed by Persimmon Homes West Wales.

Support was given for the development at a meeting of the Authority’s Development Management Committee. The approval will now be subject to finalisation of the s106 agreement, with final determination by the Authority’s officers.

The zero-carbon ready scheme includes a mix of quality new detached, semi-detached, terraced houses, and apartments, ranging from one to four bedrooms, which will help meet local housing needs and open the door to home ownership for more local families. The properties will be finished in render and stone.

The development will bring a range of facilities to the local community, including a new Local Equipped Area of Play (LEAP) at the heart of the site, contributions to highway and active travel upgrades, and a dedicated active travel link that connects the site back to Sandy Hill Road.

The design also incorporates a sustainable drainage system with bio-retention areas and rain gardens, green technologies such as air-source heat pumps, solar panels, and electric vehicle charging points, as well as ecological enhancements to mitigate impacts on dormouse habitats and preserve existing trees and hedgerows.

As part of the housebuilder’s community contribution, Persimmon will also transfer 35% of the homes – 25 in total – to a local housing provider for rent and shared ownership to help alleviate pressure on Pembrokeshire’s housing list.

Welcoming the planning approval, Persimmon Homes West Wales’ Managing Director, Stuart Phillips, said: