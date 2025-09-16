Commercial Cleaning Firm Awarded Contract at Personal Care Manufacturer

Mrs Buckét, the award-winning commercial cleaning company, has been awarded a three-year contract to clean Fillcare Ltd’s manufacturing site at Talbot Green in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
The Swansea-based cleaning firm has extensive experience working with manufacturing companies around South Wales and the South West.
Fillcare manufactures and packages hair care and styling products for leading brands. It is the only UK facility of its French owner Fareva and employs 350 people.
Mrs Buckét has retained Fillcare’s current cleaning staff via the TUPE (Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment)) process, which ensures that staff transfers are handled seamlessly into the Mrs Buckét workforce. The contract will run for for three years.
Rachael Flanagan, Mrs Buckét’s CEO and founder, said:
“It’s great to add another manufacturing site to our growing roster. This sector is really important to our business and we are proud to be working with Fillcare, at a site which has such a history and heritage in South Wales.
“Fillcare is a busy factory, many areas of which will be working 247 and have parts with high footfall and so our team is looking forward to getting stuck in, maintaining our high standards of cleanliness, and becoming an integral part of the Fillcare team.”