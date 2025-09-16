Commercial Cleaning Firm Awarded Contract at Personal Care Manufacturer

Mrs Buckét, the award-winning commercial cleaning company, has been awarded a three-year contract to clean Fillcare Ltd’s manufacturing site at Talbot Green in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The Swansea-based cleaning firm has extensive experience working with manufacturing companies around South Wales and the South West.

Fillcare manufactures and packages hair care and styling products for leading brands. It is the only UK facility of its French owner Fareva and employs 350 people.

Mrs Buckét has retained Fillcare’s current cleaning staff via the TUPE (Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment)) process, which ensures that staff transfers are handled seamlessly into the Mrs Buckét workforce. The contract will run for for three years.

Rachael Flanagan, Mrs Buckét’s CEO and founder, said: