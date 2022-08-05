Colomendy Industrial Estate Expansion Shortlisted for Awards

A partnership project at Denbigh Colomendy Industrial Estate has been shortlisted for two awards.

The enabling works by Jones Bros at the estate for Denbighshire County Council’s new Waste Transfer facility for domestic, trade and highway waste has been recognised by the 2022 ICE Wales Cymru Annual Awards.

The awards showcase the outstanding work done by civil engineers from across the region over the previous year.

The Council had looked for a suitable central location to construct a new Waste Transfer facility for domestic, trade and highway waste. Various sites were considered and the only feasible site was on an area of greenfield land at Denbigh identified for industrial use within the Local Development Plan.

The scheme encompassed a collaboration of four individual local business owners in order to develop nine hectares of topographically complex greenfield land.

It included the realignment of Graig Road, construction of internal access roads, a foul and surface water drainage network with associated attenuation, environmental mitigation measures, minimising downstream surface water flood risk, diversion and protection of high pressure and high voltage existing services to tight programme deadlines whilst factoring in the ongoing constraints of the Coronavirus pandemic.

This work provided five fully serviced platforms for further development by individual plot owners under subsequent phases in line with their business cases and planning proposals.

The scheme is nominated for the Roy Edwards Award and the Alun Griffiths Award for Community Engagement

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, said:

“We are delighted that this innovative collaboration scheme has been recognised by the ICE Awards and are very grateful for the partnership work between all involved to deliver this project.”

Dafydd Elis, senior contract manager for Jones Bros, said: