College to Host Open Events for Adults Looking to Re-Educate and Learn New Skills

Open events for adults will take place at Coleg Cambria this summer.

Information sessions will be held at Deeside, and Bersham Road and Yale in Wrexham, on Wednesday June 4 from 4pm-7pm.

The college supports prospective adult learners looking re-educate and gain skills, or anyone planning a change of career, a new hobby, or looking to progress in their current role, either directly or via Cambria University Centre partnerships with Wrexham University, Bangor University, Swansea University, and Liverpool John Moores University.

Principal Sue Price said:

“Whether you want to learn something new or upskill your abilities, our open events are the perfect way to find out more about learning at Cambria. “As well as introductory courses we also have part-time and full-time degree-level programmes at Cambria University Centre, leisure and hobby courses and opportunities to learn Welsh with the Welsh for Adults programme.”

Among the new part-time qualifications are Introduction to Ceramics; Introductory Welding Skills; Conversational French; Flower Arranging; Introduction to Industrial Robotics; Get Confident with Computers, and Leadership and Management.

There are also free Skills for Adult courses in English, Maths, IT and Employability Skills, subject to eligibility.

Mrs Price is keen to see more participation in “lifelong learning” following a report by Learning and Work Institute, which produces an annual Adult Participation in Learning Survey.

The 2023 study revealed 41% of adults in Wales participated in some form of learning compared to 49% across the UK.

Mrs Price said:

“There are so many options that remove barriers to learning with Coleg Cambria, so we hope people will get in touch to find out more. “Many of these courses are fully funded, flexible, and relate to a wide range of sectors and careers, there is something for everyone, and our staff will be on hand to support you and talk about other important factors, including funding.”

She added:

“Coleg Cambria is all about opportunity and aspiration, whatever your age and background. “These open events could prove to be the spark that begins a new chapter for prospective students across the region, so we hope to welcome you and share more information on the day, or if you are unable to come in person, please visit the website or give us a call to find out more.”

For more information and to book your place, follow Coleg Cambria on social media and visit the website: www.cambria.ac.uk. Alternatively, email studentservices@cambria.ac.uk or call 0300 30 30 007.