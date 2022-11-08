College Aims to Become Most Inclusive in Wales by 2024

Coleg Cambria is aiming to become the most proactive college in Wales for inclusion by 2024.

New Equality and Diversity Coordinator Alice Churm unveiled a two-year action plan focused on further improving community links, engaging learners and staff, and to campaign for a more equal and inclusive college for all.

Supporting all sites but based at Yale in Wrexham, the former Argoed High School and Cambria learner – who formerly worked in student unions at Oxford, Warwick and Liverpool universities – wants to engage diverse communities across the region and build on its inclusive culture.

“In my roles with the universities of Oxford and Warwick in particular we worked hard to improve the experience of all learners, regardless of their backgrounds, so when the opportunity came up to return home and be able to have an impact on equality and diversity at Cambria it was a great opportunity,” said Alice, from Mold. “Cambria already provides a strong voice and support for students but of course we can always improve, and the pandemic raised a series of new challenges nobody had ever faced before. “Driven by the action plan we have drawn up which takes us to 2024 – we are working closely with our staff and students to support them to influence change with regards to equality – that’s a huge part of this.”

Alice and the student voice team are currently recruiting student officers in the following areas: Additional Learning Needs (ALN), LGBTQ+, Multi-Faith, Mature, Transgender, Disability, Women’s, and Ethnic Minorities.

Alice says feedback has been positive and will now engage with community organisations to forge new links and build on existing connections across north east Wales.

“Ultimately, we are here for everyone, for all learners no matter where they are or what their identity is,” she added. “The priority is to collaborate with our diverse staff and student body to ensure we are providing equal, inclusive and culturally competent services, and to continue delivering those high standards for coming generations here at the college.”

Cath Sullivan, Cambria’s Deputy Chief Executive (People Experiences and Culture), added: