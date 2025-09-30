Collaborative Programme Supports Young People in Denbighshire

Young people across Denbighshire who are not currently in education, employment or training (NEET) are benefiting from a collaborative initiative.

The project is a partnership between Denbighshire Youth Services, Barod / Working Denbighshire, Education, GLLM and Coleg Cambria supported by UK Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF) and reaching wider funding from the Commission for Tertiary Education and Research (MEDR).

As part of their commitment to removing barriers and creating opportunities, partners provided tailored support to help NEET learners begin their studies this autumn. This included practical resources such as college starter kits, which helped young people feel prepared and confident as they entered education, many of whom may not have had the chance to attend college otherwise.

To further enhance readiness for learning, 100 stationery kits were distributed.

Barod also delivered a series of creative and skills-based workshops at Rhyl College during the summer. These sessions were designed to build confidence, creativity and introduce participants to potential career pathways.

Activities included:

Cookery sessions to promote independence and healthy living

Jewellery making and art workshops to encourage self-expression and mindfulness

Sector taster sessions offering insights into construction

These workshops were made possible through strong collaboration with Coleg Llandrillo Rhyl, who hosted the sessions and supported learner engagement, alongside all other partners involved who identified and referred young people who would benefit most.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of Denbighshire County Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation, said:

“This programme is a brilliant example of what can be achieved when teams and organisations come together with a shared purpose. “By working collaboratively, we were able to offer young people not just resources, but meaningful support that helped them feel seen, valued, and ready to take their next steps into education.”

Tina Foulkes, Working Denbighshire, Early Intervention Manager said:

“The Youth Transition Project was a brilliant example of partnership working and by the time Barod joined in the summer, the young people were engaged and ready to explore their next steps. “Barod’s fun activities helped build rapport and boost confidence, making the sessions a valuable stepping stone. “The young people were also able to discuss what kits would be needed for college, which were then ordered and delivered directly to the students.”

Kelly Owen, Targeted Intervention Youth Worker – Coordinator said:

“The Summer Transition Programme was a vital initiative in supporting Year 11 leavers in Denbighshire as they moved into further education. “The collaboration between Denbighshire Youth Services, Barod, Education, GLLM, Coleg Cambria, ensured young people received comprehensive support—both practical and social—enabling them to overcome significant barriers. “The financial assistance provided for essential course materials and resources played a key role in preventing educational exclusion, while the programme’s supportive social environment helped young people regain confidence and prepare for the challenges ahead.”

Working Denbighshire is part funded through the Welsh Government Communities for Work Plus Programme which supports those most disadvantaged in the labour market to overcome the barriers preventing them from gaining employment.

Working Denbighshire is part funded by UK Government.