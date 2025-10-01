Collaboration to Digitally Reimagine Cardiff’s Historic Park House

Welsh chef Tom Simmons has partnered with 3D visualisation studio 4Real Creative to digitally reimagine Cardiff’s iconic Park House as a premier dining destination.

The Grade I listed building, designed by Victorian architect William Burges for Lord Bute, has been empty for 18 months. Its French Gothic style, once described as “perhaps the most important 19th-century house in Wales”, was home to the acclaimed Park House Restaurant & Wine Bar until it shut in 2023.

Through CGI renderings created by 4Real Creative, Tom Simmons’ vision for Park House can now be experienced virtually before renovation begins.

Tom Simmons said:

“Park House is one of Cardiff’s most remarkable buildings. Working with 4Real Creative lets us explore its full potential and share a vision that celebrates its history while creating a modern, high-quality dining experience.”

4Real Creative, specialists in 3D visualisation and immersive experiences, will work closely with Simmons and his interior designer to create photorealistic CGI renderings that illustrate how the landmark building will become a premier restaurant and events venue once again. The immersive visualisations will showcase the interior layout, design possibilities, and atmosphere, allowing both the council and the public to preview the ambitious plans before work begins.

Mike Bolton, co-owner of 4Real Creative, added: