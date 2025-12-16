‘Collaboration is Key to the Future of Mid Wales Tourism Industry’

Tourism and hospitality business across Mid Wales have been urged to keep working together to ensure that they and the region thrives during a period of significant change for the industry.

The call was made by chairman, Dylan Roberts, at the annual meeting of MWT Cymru, the independent membership organisation that represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Meirionnydd,

“This has been a year of real change for tourism in Mid Wales – rising costs, new policies and shifting visitor behaviour have created pressure for businesses across the region,” Dylan, who is joint managing director of Salop Leisure, told members at the Brigands Inn, Mallwyd. “Yet throughout, what stands out is the resilience of our independent tourism sector and the determination to keep welcoming visitors while sustaining the communities in which we live and work. “In Mid Wales, we know that tourism is not a ‘nice to have’; it’s the cornerstone of our rural economy, supporting jobs, livelihoods and local services across the region.”

He referred to the company’s close working relationship with Visit Wales and challenges including the Welsh Government’s controversial 182-day occupancy rule for self-catering accommodation and forthcoming registration, licensing and tourism levy proposals.

Looking ahead to the next Senedd election next May, he said there could be a significant shift in Wales’ political landscape.

“Change brings uncertainty, but also opportunity and MWT Cymru will be ready to ensure that the importance of the Mid Wales visitor economy is clearly understood by new decision-makers from the outset, so that rural voices are not left behind,” added Dylan. “As we move towards MWT Cymru’s 35th year, I remain confident that, by working together, with businesses, Visit Wales and our wider partners, we can ensure that Mid Wales not only survives but thrives in this new era.”

Since taking over as MWT Cymru’s chief executive last year, Zoe Hawkins said she had focused on strengthening the company, refreshing its direction and ensuring it remains “a steady, practical voice for tourism businesses across Mid Wales”.

“Throughout the year, we have championed the need for tailored, proportionate approaches that reflect the realities of running a tourism business in rural Wales, while continuing to promote Mid Wales as a must-visit destination to the audiences who value what we offer,” she added. “Advocacy has remained central to our work. Our aim is simple: to safeguard a sustainable visitor economy that supports local jobs, communities and services, and to ensure no business and no area are left behind.”

During the year, MWT Cymru introduced refreshed branding, launched a new Members Hub and digital tools on its websites to helps visitors and members.

Zoe said a partnership with the Tourism Exchange Great Britain (TXGB) digital platform, which connects tourism businesses with visitors, had resulted in a bookings surge on www.visitmidwales.co.uk .

Between January and June 2025, bookings increased by 614% compared with the same period the previous year, with June alone recording a 720% rise.

The company’s websites attract more than 700,000 unique users, in excess of 1.3 million page views and more than 85,000 direct referrals to member businesses.