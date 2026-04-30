Coleg Gwent Trailblazing d/Deaf Club Offers Learners Chance to Thrive

Coleg Gwent’s trailblazing Deaf Club – established in 2020 – offers d/Deaf learners the chance to not only be part of a community but also learn British Sign Language (BSL), allowing some to communicate with other d/Deaf people for the first time in their life.

18-year-old Meghan Hillier from Pontypool joined Coleg Gwent in 2024 after leaving school to study Applied Science and was immediately offered support by the college’s Communication Support Workers. Since then, she has not only learned how to communicate using BSL, but she has also made friends and is thriving in her course.

Meghan said:

“Before joining college, I really struggled with classroom learning. I had to rely on lip-reading and written handouts. I found it hard to communicate with people and make friends, which made me feel very isolated and alone. “The support I’ve received at Coleg Gwent has been incredible. I’ve never been given the opportunity to learn sign language before, so being able to communicate in this way, has really opened my world. “Being part of a community of other d/Deaf people is amazing. We regularly meet and stay in touch via Teams to share experiences and support each other. I’ve grown more confident, made friends and feel accepted for who I am.”

After completing her Level 2 in Applied Science, Meghan plans to study Level 3 Applied Science before going on to university to study Biology. She hopes to become a secondary school teacher and help d/Deaf learners to ensure they receive the support she lacked at school.

Meghan is one of 68 learners now supported at Coleg Gwent following the launch of its Deaf Club in 2020, set up by Lisa Jones and Nisha Davey – both communication support officers at the college.

The Deaf Club provides a dedicated space for d/Deaf students to connect, share experiences and communicate in a supportive environment. The group meets weekly and stays connected through an online platform using BSL.

The college also provides Communication Support Workers, Deaf Aware Support Assistants and Radio Aids, as well as bespoke transition days for its d/Deaf learners and wellbeing events.

Lisa Jones, Communication Support Worker at Coleg Gwent, said:

“We are constantly working to break down barriers and build a community that reflects the world around us. Our Deaf Club is just one part of our wider EDI approach, designed to create an environment where every learner is given the opportunity to develop skills, build confidence and feel included.”

The college offers dedicated support for learners with Additional Learning Needs (ALN, including Independent Living Skills (ILS), specialised assistants and tailored transition support. All students also have access to an abundance of accessibility software to support their learning. This includes everything from text to speech software and mindfulness applications to Picture Exchange Communication Systems (PECS) designed to help non-verbal individuals.

According to the RNID, there are around 575,000 d/Deaf people in Wales, and approximately, 2,100 d/Deaf children. With more than 90% of d/Deaf children born to hearing parents, many children do not have access to BSL and rely heavily on lip-reading to communicate – which can lead to social exclusion and isolation.

Coleg Gwent is one of Wales’ largest further education colleges, with campuses across Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone, City of Newport, Crosskeys, Torfaen Learning Zone and Usk. Across all sites, the college offers a wide range of vocational courses, apprenticeships, A-levels and higher education opportunities, alongside dedicated support services to ensure all learners can thrive and feel part of an inclusive community.