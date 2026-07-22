Coleg Gwent Invites Community to Share Its Story

From a training hub for miners in the 1960s to a modern, eco-friendly learning facility, the Crosskeys Campus has continually evolved to meet the needs of the community.

Now, as the campus enters the initial construction phase ahead of redevelopment, staff at Coleg Gwent are inviting former students, staff and members of the local community to share their memories, stories and photographs as part of a special heritage project celebrating the site's history.

Contributions may form part of a commemorative collage or mural within the redeveloped campus, helping preserve the stories and experiences of generations of learners well into the future.

Ryan Chard, Head of Learner Services at the Crosskeys Campus, said:

“As we begin an exciting new chapter for the campus, we want to ensure that future generations can celebrate and connect with its rich and diverse history. “We'd love to hear from learners and staff from every decade – including those from the early mining years – to help capture the colourful journey of the site from its inception in the 1960s to today.”

Former students and staff can share their memories, stories and photographs via the college's Facebook page, email or by post, to the following address:

Coleg Gwent,

Crosskeys Campus,

Risca Road,

Crosskeys,

Caerphilly,

NP11 7ZA

Former student, Paul Edwards, who studied A-Levels in Chemistry, Biology and Physics in the 80s and is now a consultant surgeon at Aneurin Bevan Health Board, also shared his memories of the college.

“Although I struggled with confidence at the time, the tutors at Coleg Gwent gave me the support and encouragement I needed to succeed,” he said. “Without that experience, I don't think I would have achieved the results I needed to go on and study biochemistry and pharmacology. It has always been an outstanding facility for young learners across southeast Wales, and the redevelopment will ensure future generations continue to benefit from the same high-quality opportunities and support.”

The campus is undergoing a multi-phased redevelopment to create a modern and sustainable learning environment designed to inspire future generations and continue serving the needs of the local community.

The redeveloped campus will provide a contemporary setting with cutting-edge facilities. The redevelopment will be energy efficient and sustainable and will also include new catering facilities, engineering and motor vehicle workshops and a gym.

Coleg Gwent is one of Wales' largest further education colleges, with campuses across Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone, City of Newport, Crosskeys, Torfaen Learning Zone and Usk.