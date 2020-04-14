Coleg Cambria Producing upto 50 Safety Visors a day for NHS

Coleg Cambria is producing safety visors and face masks to help in the battle against Covid-19.

The north east Wales institution is using 3D printers to manufacture vital PPE (personal protective equipment) for NHS staff and frontline workers facing up to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nick Tyson, Assistant Principal and Director of Technology, Engineering and Construction, and Engineering Technology instructor Len Robinson have been hard at work creating more than 50 visors a day at the college’s University Centre in Deeside.

Using the equipment and materials they have at their disposal the pair hope to support the NHS with mass production of the visors over the coming weeks.

“It’s quite a balancing act keeping all eight printers in operation at the same time, but between the two of us but we’re managing to do so successfully,” said Nick. “We can produce around 50 a day for the NHS if required, because this is vital equipment they are desperate for.”

He added:

“In essence we have a bank of powerful 3D printers linked to software that is batch printing the safety visors out of various coloured polymers. “Our unique capability and investment in this technology has been the enabler for this project; it’s a ‘special' print run and a great example of how the right investment in skills linked to the advanced manufacturing technology sector can support our fantastic doctors, nurses and staff at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.”

Coleg Cambria is also using innovative laser cutting machinery to shape face masks for hospital staff.

Large supplies of goggles, gloves, aprons and face masks from the college’s science departments have been given to the NHS and local healthcare facilities.

And tables and chairs earmarked for exams have been donated to the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) at Broughton to ensure social distancing as Airbus steps up its ventilator challenge and 150 people prepare to begin training and testing on-site.

Chief Executive Yana Williams thanked staff for their contribution and ingenuity in going “over and above” to support essential workers and frontline staff in the region.