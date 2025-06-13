Coleg Cambria Learners Recognised at Wales Food and Drink Awards

Coleg Cambria rose to the occasion at a prestigious national awards ceremony.

Learners from the college – which has sites in Wrexham, Deeside, Northop and Llysfasi – excelled in reaching the finals of the fourth annual Wales Food and Drink Awards.

Nicola Culkin, a Quality Manager at Knolton Farmhouse Cheese in Wrexham, won the Apprentice of the Year title.

Naomi Spaven – lead baker and patisserie chef at Coleg Cambria's Iâl Bakery in Wrexham – was highly commended for Rising Star.

Also representing Cambria were Iâl Bakery apprentice Ella Muddiman, a baker and pastry chef, Tilly Squire from Village Bakery and Maelor Foods’ Belinda Rossouw, all nominated in the Rising Star category.

Work-based Learning Manager Kate Muddiman congratulated the quintet for the hard work and dedication they have shown in being included among the sector’s best.

“They have all done amazingly well, we are incredibly proud of them,” she added. “It was an amazing occasion and to have five learners representing the college and some of the finest companies in the region was a real honour.”

The ceremony, held at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, celebrated some of the most innovative and creative food and drink producers in Wales.

Businesses had been shortlisted in a range of specialist categories to reflect the diverse nature of the industry in the Welsh economy – one that has gained a global reputation for excellence.

Chair of Judges Rhys Iley said:

“It was amazing to hear from so many incredible entrants and businesses – each with their own passion, purpose and challenges. Congratulations to everyone who entered, especially those who made it to the finals.”

The Wales Food and Drink Awards were created by founders Liz Brookes, Director of Grapevine Event Management, and broadcaster Sian Lloyd.

Meanwhile, Kate was recently a judge at the Tasty Careers Schools Challenge, where pupils from across North Wales were challenged to design food products and dishes that were healthy, sustainable, and commercially viable.

Denbigh High School won with their product ‘Muffin’ Around’ – a selection of red pepper and spinach muffins, impressing the judges with concept, taste and sustainability.