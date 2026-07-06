Coleg Cambria Launches Career Pathway into Billion-Pound Esports Industry

A groundbreaking higher education pathway is helping students turn their passion for gaming into careers in one of the world's fastest-growing industries.

Coleg Cambria has seen learners progress from Further Education into university-equivalent study through its Higher National Diploma (HND) in Esports, delivered at Cambria University Centre Deeside, in partnership with Pearson.

The programme provides a clear route from Levels 2 and 3 through to Levels 4 and 5, with the option to progress to a full degree at university.

Among those leading the way are Ben Oortwyn, from Sandycroft, and Adam Parkes, from Deeside – part of Cambria's first-ever Higher Education Esports cohort after coming through the college's FE pathway.

Ben initially enrolled on an ICT course before finding his feet in Esports.

“It's been incredible,” he said. “I enjoy gaming, but I love the other aspects too, whether that’s event management, audio-visual production, coaching, or game design. The course has opened my eyes to so many different career opportunities.”

Adam has bigger ambitions on the competitive side.

“My goal is to become an Esports professional,” he said. “I've had success with the Cambria Chimeras Valorant team, and the dream is to travel the world through Esports. The Higher Education programme has developed both my skills and my understanding of the industry.”

Both students have reached national finals in the Student Championships.

Esports Lecturer Tom Crofts said the programme reflects the evolution of a sector now worth billions of pounds globally.

“People assume Esports is only about playing games professionally, but that's one small part of a much bigger picture,” he said. “There are careers in event management, broadcasting, marketing, content creation, coaching, analytics and game development – and our course is hands-on and industry-focused from day one. “You don't need an Esports background to join us. We welcome students from all kinds of educational and professional backgrounds.”

Esports Lecturer Lauren Crofts highlighted the local advantage, adding:

“Very few opportunities like this exist in the region. Students can gain industry-relevant qualifications without leaving North Wales.”

The programme is underpinned by Cambria's £230,000 Esports Arena – 36 high-spec gaming stations, professional competition equipment and dedicated teaching spaces – alongside a state-of-the-art 360-degree immersive classroom.

Cambria Chimeras, the college's competitive team, has already won the Apex Legends Spring Cup, made top four in the UK for EAFC, and reached the finals of the Student Champs’ Overwatch competition, and the British Esports Federation's Valorant tournament.

Assistant Principal for Technical Studies Lisa Radcliffe said: