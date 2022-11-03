Coleg Cambria is the Best Medicine for Students Pursuing a Career in the Health Sector

An incredible 10 learners from the north east Wales college’s Medic Society have gone on to study for Medicine, Dentistry and Veterinary Science degrees at leading UK universities.

Among them are Deeside Sixth Student of the Year Sky Cooper, who achieved three A*s at A Level and the Welsh Baccalaureate to secure her a place at the University of Manchester, and Aimee Brassey, who begins a degree in Dentistry at the University of Cardiff after receiving an A* and two As.

There was also praise for inspirational Amber Leigh-Walker, now studying at Harper and Keele Veterinary School after overcoming a challenging time during the pandemic, including the loss of her Dad, who passed away aged just 42.

Nora Richardson, Curriculum Lead for Yale Sixth and a lecturer in Chemistry, says Cambria – which has sites in Wrexham, Deeside, Llysfasi and Northop – continues to produce top-level students in this field.

“Academically they have all done so well, but they are also fantastic young people with positive attitudes who supported each other throughout,”

said Nora.

“The Medic Society is a key part of that as it brings together learners who want to go the extra mile, including placements and pursuing opportunities that will help them on the path to their future careers. “I could not be prouder of them, considering everything they – and all students – have been through during the pandemic they have worked hard to achieve their dreams and have bright futures ahead of them.”

The other learners who went on to study Medicine, Dentistry and Veterinary Science are:

Marni Edwards, Foundation Veterinary Science at the University of Nottingham, and Medicine students Joe Baines (University of Glasgow), Evie Huhtala (University of Liverpool, starting 2023), Thomas Daniel (University of Sheffield), Aubrey de Luna (University of Manchester), and Charlotte Lester and Ocean Lee Wayman (University of Liverpool).

Nora added:

“They have all been a credit to Coleg Cambria, and the Medic Society, attending events to support their applications to university and with current practitioners, as well as practice interview circuits and our annual conference. “And we are delighted and fortunate to have Cambria Alumni return to support the Society and its members, which this latest cohort has agreed to do, a boost for future learners and an example of the togetherness and support here at the college.” “I am also grateful to many external colleagues who give of their time generously to support and inform our students, particularly Dr Claire O’Donnell without whom our students would not have access to a fantastic website capturing interviews with a wide range of practising medics, dentists, vets and other healthcare professionals, some of whom are our wonderful alumni.”

Curriculum Director Gareth Rhodri Jones praised Nora for her part in their development, adding:

“The successes shared are testament to her investment, hard work and highest of standards. Our learners are incredibly lucky to have such high-quality support, care and guidance, which we pride ourselves on here at Yale Sixth.”

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk for the latest news and information from Coleg Cambria.