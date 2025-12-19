Coleg Cambria Celebrates ‘A Year of Progress and Partnership’

As 2025 draws to a close, Coleg Cambria is reflecting on a year marked by achievement, resilience and continued commitment to learners, staff and communities across the region.

Throughout the year, the college – based in Wrexham, Northop, Deeside and Llysfasi – has celebrated strong student outcomes, innovative teaching and learning, and meaningful partnerships with employers and community organisations, including WorldSkills UK success and the North Wales Tertiary Alliance.

Investment in facilities, digital learning and staff development has continued to enhance the learner experience, ensuring students are equipped with the skills, confidence and ambition needed for the future.

Chief Executive Yana Williams said:

“I am incredibly proud of what our students and staff have achieved in 2025. Their dedication, creativity and resilience have been at the heart of everything we do, and it is their hard work that continues to shape Coleg Cambria’s success.”

The college has also strengthened its links with local communities and employers, working collaboratively to respond to skills needs and create real opportunities. These partnerships have not only supported learners into employment but have also helped the region thrive economically and socially.

Ms Williams added:

“Our communities and partners play a vital role in our journey. We are grateful for the trust, collaboration and support shown throughout the year, which allows us to deliver education and training that truly makes a difference.”