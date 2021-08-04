Coleg Cambria Achieves Highest Accolade for Standards of Inclusion for Disabled People

Coleg Cambria has achieved leadership status in developing standards of inclusion for disabled people.

The north east Wales college is now a Level 3 Disability Confident Leader.

The DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) scheme encourages organisations of all sizes to encourage, support and retain talented, loyal and hard-working disabled employees.

As a Disability Confident Leader, Cambria is also a benchmark for its partners and stakeholders, as well as businesses and the wider community.

Director of People Diane Jolly is thrilled to have received the accolade, which applies to their sites in Deeside, Llysfasi, Wrexham and Northop.

“Inclusion is an organisational imperative; we’ve been on this journey for several years and are committed to continuing to raise standards of inclusion, here at Cambria and in the local area,” said Diane. “The Disability Confident Award – which is the highest organisations can achieve – demonstrates our commitment and the investment we continue to make into our workforce, for the benefit of our learners. “And to do it after the challenges of the last year is especially rewarding.”

The DWP confirmed the college had met the criteria and provided evidence of its actions and operations as a Disability Confident Leader, adding:

“In continuing your Disability Confident journey, you are ensuring disabled people have the opportunities to fulfil their potential and realise their aspirations.”

Cambria’s Chief Executive Yana Williams said the status highlights their ethos as a college.

“We have a commitment to inclusion, we lead from the front and are the benchmark in this region, not just for our students and staff but the many partners we work with in the private and public sectors,” she said. “I am so proud that we have been recognised for that and of course we will continue to improve and develop our position as a Disability Confident Leader.”

Find out more about Disability Confident at: www.gov.uk/disability-confident

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk for the latest news and information from Coleg Cambria.